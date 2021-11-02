StockMarketWire.com - Cancer therapy developer ValiRx said it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with TheoremRx to enter into a licence agreement for a cancer treatment.
The letter encompassed pre-agreed terms to sub-license ValiRx's legacy asset VAL201 for development in the treatment of cancer.
Completion of the licence agreement was subject to a successful fundraise by US-based TheoremRx.
It would obtain a worldwide licence to ValiRx's VAL201 intellectual property for a novel peptide targeting SRC kinase targeting oncology indications.
ValiRx would retain the rights to develop the VAL201 peptide for non-oncology indications, including VAL301 for endometriosis.
