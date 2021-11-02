StockMarketWire.com - Antenna group MTI Wireless Edge said it had received blanket orders for 5G backhaul antenna from two key customers.

The combined orders were worth about $0.85 million and would be supplied in 2022.

'These significant new orders demonstrate the strength of our 5G backhaul solution and our customers' satisfaction with it,' chief executive Moni Borovitz said.

'The orders are expected to be supplied before the end of 2022 and will be part of our expected uplift in 5G sales next year.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com