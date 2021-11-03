StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager Quilter reported a rise in third-quarter assets under management that were boosted by fresh inflows into its funds.

Assets under management and advice in the three months through September increased to £108.5 million, up from £91.7 million year-on-year.

Net flows jumped to £1.0 billion, up from £100 million year-on-year.

'Excellent growth in flows from our advisers has been coupled with a very substantial increase in flows from the IFA channel who have taken extremely well to our new platform,' chief executive Paul Feeney said.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com