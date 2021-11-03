StockMarketWire.com - Clothing retailer Next said it was growing sales faster than it had expected, though it stuck to its annual profit guidance citing higher costs.
Pre-tax profit for the year through January was still expected to rise 6.9% year-on-year to £800 million, Next said in a trading update.
Full-price sales in the 13 weeks to 30 October were up 17%% versus two years ago.
In the last five weeks, they were up 14%, beating guidance for a 10% rise.
Still, Next stuck to its profit guidance, citing further investment in digital marketing and increased use of inbound air freight and other online distribution costs.
Sales in the fourth quarter, meanwhile, were still expected to grow by 10%, as the effects of pent-up demand diminish.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
