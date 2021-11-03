StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Smurfit Kappa said its earnings had risen 10% in the year to date, putting it on track to meet its annual forecasts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the nine months through September had increased to €1.24 billion, with a margin of 17%, the company said in a trading update.
Revenue had risen 15% year-on-year to €7.29 billion.
'We expect to deliver significant EBITDA growth for the full year in line with current market expectations,' chief executive Tony Smurfit said.
Smurfit said materially higher input costs, including for recovered fibre and energy, were being progressively recovered through corrugated price increases.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
