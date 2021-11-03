StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Micro Focus International said it had agreed to sell its archiving and risk management portfolio to Smarsh for $375 million.
The so-called Digital Safe business was acquired by Micro Focus in September 2017 as part of the HPE transaction.
'Since this date, we are proud of the progress made, with our focus on customer-centric innovation delivering significant improvements to the portfolio and enabling us to begin the transition to a cloud-first business model,' chief executive Stephen Murdoch said.
'Looking ahead, archiving and risk management is changing rapidly and becoming an increasingly specialised area.'
'We believe that by combining the Digital Safe business with Smarsh, a leading innovator in this area, our Digital Safe customers and employees will see significant benefits and be better served for the long term.'
