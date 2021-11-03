StockMarketWire.com - Property company CLS said it had received 97% of contractual rents due on a quarterly basis by 2 November 2021, amid improving market conditions and activity levels in all our geographies.
That rent 97% collection due between 25 September 2021 and 1 October 2021, was up 95% a year earlier.
Group, UK and France vacancies were largely unchanged since 30 June 2021.
Vacancy in Germany had increased, primarily due to the expected expiry of leases at Parsevallstrasse and Hansaalle in Dusseldorf.
As a result of current lease negotiations, the company said it was expecting a reduction in German and Group vacancy by year-end.
Since 1 July 2021, there had been 26 deals securing £2.9 million of annual rent at 10% above estimated rental value.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
