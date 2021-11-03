StockMarketWire.com - Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall said it expected to deliver a full-year result 'slightly above' its previous forecasts.

The company said that since it released first-half results on 4 August, trading had continued to be strong.

'Inflation in the supply chain and the availability of materials and labour have remained manageable,' it said.

Construction activities were expected to deliver a full-year operating margin of about 3%, while the operating margin in infrastructure activities was expected to be well in excess of 3.5%.

Morgan Sindall its total secured workload at 30 September stood at £8.9 billion, up 7% from the year-end position and 11% year-on-year.


