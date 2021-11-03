StockMarketWire.com - Construction and regeneration group Morgan Sindall said it expected to deliver a full-year result 'slightly above' its previous forecasts.
The company said that since it released first-half results on 4 August, trading had continued to be strong.
'Inflation in the supply chain and the availability of materials and labour have remained manageable,' it said.
Construction activities were expected to deliver a full-year operating margin of about 3%, while the operating margin in infrastructure activities was expected to be well in excess of 3.5%.
Morgan Sindall its total secured workload at 30 September stood at £8.9 billion, up 7% from the year-end position and 11% year-on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.