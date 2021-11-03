StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said it had raised £3 million for an oversubscribed share placement.
New shares in the company were issued at 28p each.
Tekcapital said the net proceeds would primarily be used to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
