StockMarketWire.com - Clay bricks and concrete products maker Ibstock said 'strong' third-quarter performance was driven by ongoing demand, and the company said it would launch aa new business division to drive up growth.
The company detailed plans to create Ibstock futures, a new division that would target an 'immediate opportunity to increase the group's presence in facade products and solutions for the off-site and modular construction markets...'
As part of Ibstock Futures' launch project, the company plans to invest £50 million to build an automated brick slip systems factory in Nostell, West Yorkshire.
The planned £50 million capital investment would provide capacity for up to 60 million brick slips per annum.
An initial investment of around £38 million, providing capacity to produce 30 million brick slips, would be spread evenly across 2022 and 2023, with the factory commissioning in late 2023.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, from the initial investment was expected to be at least £10 million per annum once the plant is operating at expected capacity levels from 2025.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
