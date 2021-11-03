StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa announced the first closing of the transaction to sell its telecommunications tower company in Madagascar to Helios Towers for $51.7 million.

Airtel Africa's subsidiary would continue to develop, maintain and operate its equipment on the towers under separate lease arrangements, largely made in local currencies, with the purchaser, the company said.

'The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce group external debt and to invest in network and sales infrastructure in Madagascar,'it added.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com