StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications and mobile money services company Airtel Africa announced the first closing of the transaction to sell its telecommunications tower company in Madagascar to Helios Towers for $51.7 million.
Airtel Africa's subsidiary would continue to develop, maintain and operate its equipment on the towers under separate lease arrangements, largely made in local currencies, with the purchaser, the company said.
'The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce group external debt and to invest in network and sales infrastructure in Madagascar,'it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.