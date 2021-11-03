StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials manufacturer Nanoco booked a full-year loss after sales were hit by the end of a key contract.

Pre-tax losses for the year through July amounted to £5.1 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £6.0 million.

Revenue slumped to £2.1 million, down from £3.9 million, following the completion of the contract with the US customer in the prior year.

Cash at year end was £3.8 million with gross monthly cash costs about £0.4 million, following a substantial and continuing reduction of the company's cost base.

'This has been a year of steady progress for Nanoco,' chief executive Brian Tenner said.

'We met all existing customer milestones and added new strategic customers, whilst significantly expanding our range of nanomaterials for sensing applications and their addressable wavelengths.'


