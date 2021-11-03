StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials manufacturer Nanoco booked a full-year loss after sales were hit by the end of a key contract.
Pre-tax losses for the year through July amounted to £5.1 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £6.0 million.
Revenue slumped to £2.1 million, down from £3.9 million, following the completion of the contract with the US customer in the prior year.
Cash at year end was £3.8 million with gross monthly cash costs about £0.4 million, following a substantial and continuing reduction of the company's cost base.
'This has been a year of steady progress for Nanoco,' chief executive Brian Tenner said.
'We met all existing customer milestones and added new strategic customers, whilst significantly expanding our range of nanomaterials for sensing applications and their addressable wavelengths.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.