StockMarketWire.com - Asiamet Resources said it had entered into an agreement to sell a 51% stake in its subsidiary Indokal to PT Delta Dunia Makmur, a mining services companies in Indonesia, for a $50 million investment to support the company's BKM mine development.
The $50 million investment would be phased in four payments with $10 million paid upon the execution of the binding agreement, the remaining payments consisting of two $10 million payments and $20 million supporting design and construction works to support the development of the project.
The proposed transaction would require the backing of shareholders at a general meeting.
PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk, or DOID, currently held 15.36% in Asiamet Resources.
