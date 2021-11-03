StockMarketWire.com - Resource exploration and development company Empire Metals said recent drill results had confirmed the prospectivity of the Central Menzies gold project in Western Australia with a significant gold anomaly identified along a 500m strike length at Nugget Patch.
Drilling was focused on the two mineralised trends known as Teglio and Nugget Patch.
'Current thinking is that we have encountered a supergene enrichment zone and that a higher-grade target may persist beneath and further to the southwest,' the company said.
'This find certainly warrants additional drilling to determine if a higher-grade mineralised lode follows this near surface trend,' it added.
At Teglio, along the northern and southern perimeters, drilling showed mineralisation and coincided with the gold-in-soil enrichment zones identified from the recent soil geochemical sampling programme, the company said.
Looking ahead, further drilling was warranted along the western flank of the Nugget Patch trend and adjacent to the historical Teglio mine shaft, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
