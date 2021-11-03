StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP extended the initial expiry of its potential offer for Noront Resources by a week to 16 November to allow more time for talks to progress between its subsidiary BHP Lonsdale Investments and Wyloo Metals as both parties sought to work out a mutually beneficial deal.
'BHP and Wyloo Metals have engaged in initial conversations and are considering a mutually beneficial arrangement regarding the acquisition of Noront by BHP,' the company said.
'There is no assurance that any agreement will be reached between BHP and Wyloo Metals,' it added.
The earliest time BHP would be taking up Noront shares under its bid would be at the new expiry time of 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 16, 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
