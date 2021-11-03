StockMarketWire.com - Governance and risk services group Wilmington said it was trading in line with its expectations, despite significant uncertainty.
In a trading update for its annual general meeting, the company also said cash flows had been 'strong', helped by the sale of a property.
'Wilmington has made an encouraging start to the financial year and whilst significant uncertainty remains, we anticipate that the group will trade in line with our expectations for the financial year,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
