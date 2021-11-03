StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property developer and investor Land Securities said it had acquired a 75% stake in MediaCity, a digital and tech hub in Salford, Greater Manchester, for £425.6 million.
MediaCity was previously owned by a joint venture between Legal & General and Peel L&P.
Landsec would partner with Peel L&P who would retain a 25% stake and continue to serve as asset and development manager.
Phase one of the project was was completed 10 years ago and phase two had already seen the completion of two residential towers as well as the a mixed-use commercial space.
'This acquisition presents us with the opportunity to deploy capital immediately into high quality income producing assets and also to invest further over time through the development of phase two,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.