StockMarketWire.com - Marble production company Fox Marble said it had signed a joint venture agreement with Al Bab Al Mumtaz in the United Arab Emirates to supply the latter with with marble tiles and slabs.
The marble tiles and slabs processed in Fax Marble's factory in Kosovo, would sold via Al Bab Al Mumtaz's range of outlets in the region.
Al Bab Al Mumtaz is a wholesaler of flooring solutions to customers in the UAE and MENA region.
The arrangement was expected to generate revenue in the region of AED 2m (€0.50 million) in its first year of operation of 2022 and AED 4 million (€0.95 million) in 2023.
