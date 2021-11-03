StockMarketWire.com - Energy development company Kibo Energy said it had raised gross proceeds of £860,000 through an equity subscription.
The company placed 430 million shares at an issue price of 0.2 pence per share, below the closing price a day earlier of 0.23 pence.
'Proceeds from the subscription wold be utilized primarily to further develop the Company's energy portfolio most notably the company's waste to energy projects and for working capital requirements,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
