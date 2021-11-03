StockMarketWire.com - Transport data group Tracsis said it had acquired geoscience company Icon Group for £3.6 million.

Dublin-headquartered Icon was established in 1994 and employed around 60 full-time staff.

The acquisition comprised an initial cash payment of £1.9m, funded out of cash reserves and the issue of new shares worth £0.6 million.

An additional payment of about £1.7 million would be made to reflect the net current asset position of the business at completion and finalised in due course.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com