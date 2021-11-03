StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software group Pelatro said chief financial officer Nic Hellyer had agreed to assume the role on a full-time basis.

Hellyear had been performing the role on a part-time basis since May 2017.

'This will come into effect when Nic has completed the necessary handover for other business interests which he is relinquishing, which is expected to be complete no later than the end of December,' Pelatro said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com