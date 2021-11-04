CA
05/11/2021 12:30 labour force survey
CH
08/11/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
10/11/2021 03:00 CPI
10/11/2021 03:00 PPI
DE
05/11/2021 07:00 industrial production index
09/11/2021 07:00 foreign trade
09/11/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
10/11/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
05/11/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
05/11/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
05/11/2021 07:45 flash estimate of job creation
05/11/2021 07:45 industrial production index
09/11/2021 07:45 foreign trade
09/11/2021 07:45 balance of payments
09/11/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment rate
IE
05/11/2021 11:00 live register
08/11/2021 11:00 industrial production
IT
05/11/2021 09:00 retail sales
10/11/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
07/11/2021 23:50 international reserves
07/11/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
08/11/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
08/11/2021 23:50 bank lending
08/11/2021 23:50 international transactions in securities
08/11/2021 23:50 balance of payments
10/11/2021 06:00 machine tool orders
UK
05/11/2021 00:01 BRC- Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
05/11/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
09/11/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
05/11/2021 12:30 monthly jobs report
08/11/2021 15:00 employment trends index
09/11/2021 13:30 PPI
09/11/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
09/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
10/11/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
10/11/2021 13:30 CPI
10/11/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
10/11/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
10/11/2021 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
10/11/2021 19:00 monthly Treasury statement
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com