Interim Result

05/11/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

08/11/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)

08/11/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

08/11/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

09/11/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

09/11/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

09/11/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

09/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

09/11/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

09/11/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)

10/11/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

10/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

10/11/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

10/11/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)

10/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)

11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)

11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)

11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)

11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)

11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

15/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

15/11/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)

16/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

16/11/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

16/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

17/11/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

17/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

17/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

17/11/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

17/11/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

17/11/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)

18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)

18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)

18/11/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)

18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

19/11/2021 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)

19/11/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

19/11/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)

23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)

23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)

23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)

23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)

23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

24/11/2021 (CORD)

24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)

24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)



Final Result

05/11/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

08/11/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

08/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

09/11/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)

09/11/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

10/11/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

15/11/2021 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)

16/11/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

16/11/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)

16/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

16/11/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

17/11/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)

22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)



AGM / EGM

05/11/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)

05/11/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)

08/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

09/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)

09/11/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)

09/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)

10/11/2021 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)

10/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

10/11/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

10/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

10/11/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)

10/11/2021 Thor Mining PLC (THR)

12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)

12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)

15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

15/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

16/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)

16/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

16/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

16/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)

17/11/2021 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)

17/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)

17/11/2021 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)

17/11/2021 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)

17/11/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)

17/11/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)

17/11/2021 Celtic PLC (CCP)

17/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

17/11/2021 Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL)

17/11/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

18/11/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)

18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)

18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)

18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)

18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)

18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

19/11/2021 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

19/11/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)

19/11/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

19/11/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)

19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)

22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)

22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)

23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)

23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)

23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)

24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

24/11/2021 (MXC)

24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/11/2021 (OCTP)

24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)

24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)



Trading Statement

05/11/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)

08/11/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

09/11/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)

09/11/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

09/11/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)

09/11/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

09/11/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

10/11/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)

10/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

10/11/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

10/11/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)

10/11/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

10/11/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)

12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

17/11/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

17/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

18/11/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)

23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)

23/11/2021 (PHLL)

24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)



Ex-Dividend

05/11/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

05/11/2021 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)

05/11/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

05/11/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)

05/11/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)

05/11/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)

05/11/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)

05/11/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)

05/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)

05/11/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

05/11/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

05/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

08/11/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

08/11/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)

09/11/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

09/11/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

10/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com