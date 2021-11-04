Interim Result
05/11/2021 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
08/11/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
08/11/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/11/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/11/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/11/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
09/11/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
09/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/11/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
09/11/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
10/11/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
10/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
10/11/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
10/11/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
10/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)
11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
15/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
15/11/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
16/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
16/11/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
16/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
17/11/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
17/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
17/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
17/11/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
17/11/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
17/11/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)
18/11/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)
18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
19/11/2021 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)
19/11/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
19/11/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)
23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
24/11/2021 (CORD)
24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)
24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
Final Result
05/11/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
08/11/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
08/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
09/11/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
09/11/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
10/11/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
15/11/2021 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)
16/11/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
16/11/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
16/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
16/11/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
17/11/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)
22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
AGM / EGM
05/11/2021 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
05/11/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
08/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
09/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
09/11/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
09/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
10/11/2021 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
10/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
10/11/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
10/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
10/11/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
10/11/2021 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
15/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
16/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
16/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
16/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
16/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
17/11/2021 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)
17/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
17/11/2021 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)
17/11/2021 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)
17/11/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)
17/11/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
17/11/2021 Celtic PLC (CCP)
17/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
17/11/2021 Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL)
17/11/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
18/11/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)
18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)
18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
19/11/2021 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
19/11/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
19/11/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
19/11/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)
24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/11/2021 (MXC)
24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/11/2021 (OCTP)
24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)
24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
Trading Statement
05/11/2021 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
08/11/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
09/11/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
09/11/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/11/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
09/11/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
09/11/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
10/11/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
10/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
10/11/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
10/11/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
10/11/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
10/11/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
17/11/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
17/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
18/11/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/11/2021 (PHLL)
24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
Ex-Dividend
05/11/2021 Stv Group PLC (STVG)
05/11/2021 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
05/11/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
05/11/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
05/11/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
05/11/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
05/11/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
05/11/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
05/11/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
05/11/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
05/11/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
05/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)
05/11/2021 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
08/11/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
08/11/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
09/11/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
09/11/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
10/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
