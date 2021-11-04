CA
05/11/2021 12:30 labour force survey
DE
05/11/2021 07:00 industrial production index
ES
05/11/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
05/11/2021 10:00 retail trade
FR
05/11/2021 07:45 industrial production index
05/11/2021 07:45 flash estimate of job creation
IE
05/11/2021 11:00 live register
IT
05/11/2021 09:00 retail sales
UK
05/11/2021 00:01 BRC- Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
05/11/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
05/11/2021 12:30 monthly jobs report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com