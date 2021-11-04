StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost airline Wizz Air swung to a first-half profit as lifting of pandemic restriction sparked an improvement in passenger demand.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was €410.8 million compared with a loss of €71.3 million year-on-year as revenue increased by 86.8% to €880.4 million.
Revenue per ASK increased by 18.2% to 3.38 Euro cents.
'The increase in passenger ticket revenue was driven by the improvement in the passenger demand environment which was strongly impacted by the lifting of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, while the increase in ancillary revenue per passenger was driven by our core and flexibility products,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it anticipated an operating loss in Q3 of around €200 million.
'The Q3 loss may carry over into the last quarter of the fiscal year depending on the operating conditions in the quarter,' it added. \
