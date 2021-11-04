StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology business Smith+Nephew reported an uptick in third-quarter revenue, but said it expected to report revenue at the low end of its guidance following the impact of pandemic and supply chain woes.

For the third quarter ended 2 October 2021, revenue rose 5.5% to $1,266 million year-on-year.

Revenue was driven by growth in its sports medicine & ENT business of 8.3% and advanced wound management revenue of 12.1% offsetting a 0.7% decline in its orthopaedics business.

Looking ahead, the company said it was on-track to deliver at the low end of full year guidance, reflecting 'impact of Delta variant and supply constraints.'

For 2021, the underlying revenue growth guided range was 10.0% to 13.0%, and trading profit margin guided range was 18.0% to 19.0%.

