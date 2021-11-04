StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals company Hikma Pharmaceuticals reiterated its full year guidance as its injectables, generics and branded businesses continued to perform well.
In its injectables business, the company continued to expect global revenue to grow in the mid-single digits and core operating margin to be in the range of 37% to 38%.
For generics, revenue was guided in the range of $810 million to $830 million, while core operating margin was expected to be closer to the top end of its guidance range of 22% to 24%.
Branded revenue, meanwhile, was expected to grow at constant currency to be in the mid-single digits for the full year in 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.