StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals company Hikma Pharmaceuticals reiterated its full year guidance as its injectables, generics and branded businesses continued to perform well.

In its injectables business, the company continued to expect global revenue to grow in the mid-single digits and core operating margin to be in the range of 37% to 38%.

For generics, revenue was guided in the range of $810 million to $830 million, while core operating margin was expected to be closer to the top end of its guidance range of 22% to 24%.

Branded revenue, meanwhile, was expected to grow at constant currency to be in the mid-single digits for the full year in 2021.




