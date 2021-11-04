StockMarketWire.com - Electrical goods retailer Currys unveiled a £75 million share buyback programme and reported a fall in first-half sales performance in its electricals business was offset by a decline in mobile sales.

For the first six months of the year, sales fell 1% year-on-year, but were up 15% on a like-for-like basis compared to two years ago. Like-for-like sales were down 3% year-on-year, but up 11% on a two-year view as growth in electricals was 'offset by the expected decline in mobile sales,' the company said.

Looking ahead, the group said it expected to deliver a 'robust peak trading season.'

'[W]e are on track to meet consensus expectations for full year 2021/22 PBT of £161 million,' it added.

For the full year 2021/22, the company expected to spend around £170 million, down from previous guidance fo £190 million.

The group is scheduled to publish its interim results covering the 26 weeks to 30 October 2021 on Wednesday 15 December 2021.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com