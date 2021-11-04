StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm investing Draper Esprit said it expected to report higher returns in the first half of the year, following a rise in the value of its portfolio.
For the six months to 30 September 2020: Net asset value per share was expected to be less than 885 pence, compared with 600 pence a year earlier.
Gross portfolio value was expected to be not less than £1,345 million, well above the £702 million reported a year earlier, following a gross portfolio increase in fair value to not less than £260 million, up from £73 million.
Cash realisations in H1 fell to £67 million from £106 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.