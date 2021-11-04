StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm investing Draper Esprit said it expected to report higher returns in the first half of the year, following a rise in the value of its portfolio.

For the six months to 30 September 2020: Net asset value per share was expected to be less than 885 pence, compared with 600 pence a year earlier.

Gross portfolio value was expected to be not less than £1,345 million, well above the £702 million reported a year earlier, following a gross portfolio increase in fair value to not less than £260 million, up from £73 million.

Cash realisations in H1 fell to £67 million from £106 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com