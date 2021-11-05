StockMarketWire.com - NortonLifeLock said it shareholders have backed the proposed merger deal with Avast.
Avast's shareholders are also required to approve the deal at court meeting to be held at 3.00 p.m. London time on 18 November 2021 and the General Meeting to be held at 3.15 p.m. London time.
The scheme also remained subject to the sanction by the court at the court hearing, and is expected to become effective in mid-2022, the company said.
On 10 August 2021, NortonLifeLock and Avast announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
