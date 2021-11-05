StockMarketWire.com - Promotional merchandise marketer 4imprint said that recent weekly order totals had slowed since the first half of the year owing to the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus.
In the second half of the year to the end of October, weekly order totals had averaged 2% above 2019 levels, compared with a rate of 100% in June and July 2021.
Still, the company said it expects full-year financial performance will be in line with expectations.
'Customer acquisition has remained strong, with new customer orders since the half year up 8% over the same period in 2019,' the company said.
'This gives us confidence that the significant adjustments made to the marketing mix over the course of the pandemic have worked well, further strengthening our position in the market looking forward.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
