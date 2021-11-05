StockMarketWire.com - Quantum Blockchain Technologies said its first phase of the FPGA development had now been completed.
The update moves the closer to its goal of developing disruptive bitcoin mining technology, to mine both faster and with less overall energy consumption than current practices.
The FPGA development phase is part of two step process to manufacture an ASIC chip used in the mining of bitcoin.
QBT would now move onto developing its ASIC protype.
'Initial estimates derived from the FPGA performance obtained from our internal testing, would indicate that when the final industrial ASIC prototype design is completed it could outperform the fastest ASIC chip, currently being used to mine Bitcoin by at least 24%,' the company said.
'We will soon be ready to start the design of our ASIC Bitcoin mining chip which, on paper, already outperforms, in speed, the current best in class ASIC Bitcoin mining commercial solution,' the company said.
'This significant improvement is before the implementation of the new optimisation from ASIC ULTRA Boost and we are confident that our second patent application, which is under development by our cryptography expert, will add a further radical improvement to the process, including also a reduction in energy consumption.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
