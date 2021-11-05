StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a second contract with DNB Bank ASA in Norway.

'The new mandate sees Ten immediately taking over the provision of concierge services to selected private banking customers from the incumbent supplier and launch its digital services in the spring,' the company said.

'This is expected to double the size of the existing contract, categorised as an expanding medium contract' it added.








