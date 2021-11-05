StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle said it had won a second contract with DNB Bank ASA in Norway.
'The new mandate sees Ten immediately taking over the provision of concierge services to selected private banking customers from the incumbent supplier and launch its digital services in the spring,' the company said.
'This is expected to double the size of the existing contract, categorised as an expanding medium contract' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.