StockMarketWire.com - Mixers and beverage maker East Imperial said it had appointed SUTL as its exclusive distribution partner in Singapore.
SUTL will supply East Imperial's entire range, including bottle formats and the newly launched can format, throughout Singapore.
'SUTL group's consumer goods division has more than 50 years of experience covering 18 markets across Asia,' the company said.
'Through its extensive network, SUTL has assisted in distributing and growing global brands such as Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Johnnie Walker, and Fiji Water, which are now highly recognised throughout the region,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
