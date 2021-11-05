StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks rose early Friday, as weakness from IAG was offset by a rise in banking stocks.
At 08:53, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 5.02 points, or less than 0.42%, at 7,310.56, after opening at 7,279.91.
British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines fell 1.9% to 166.52 pence despite narrowing losses in the third quarter as capacity continued to improve supported by growth from its Iberia and Vueling airlines.
Soft drinks group Nichols jumped 12.2% to £12.20 after upgrading its outlook on annual profit following 'strong' performance year to date.
Insurance company Beazley 2.7% to 406.80 after posting higher-than-expected gross written premiums in the first nine months of the year, driven by its cyber & executive risk as well as its specialty lines divisions.
Promotional merchandise marketer 4imprint slipped 3.1% to £29.49 after reporting that recent weekly order totals had slowed since the first half of the year owing to the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Quantum Blockchain Technologies said its first phase of the FPGA development had now been completed, sending its share price up 14% to 3.20 pence.
Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle edged 0.20% to 97.50 pence after winning its second contract with DNB Bank ASA in Norway.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.