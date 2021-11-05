StockMarketWire.com - Battery energy storage company Harmony Energy Income Trust said it had raised gross proceeds of about £186.5 million through an initial public offering.
'Raising £186.5 million at launch demonstrates that there is significant appetite for the asset class and Harmony Energy Income Trust's strategy,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.