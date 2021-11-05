StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% to 7,302.16 by midday on Friday as investors awaited the latest US jobs numbers this afternoon.
British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines fell 1.9% to 166.52p despite narrowing losses in the third quarter as capacity continued to improve supported by growth from its Iberia and Vueling airlines.
Soft drinks group Nichols jumped 12.2% to £12.20 after upgrading its outlook on annual profit following 'strong' performance year to date.
Insurance company Beazley was up 2.7% to 406.80p after posting higher-than-expected gross written premiums in the first nine months of the year, driven by its cyber & executive risk as well as its specialty lines divisions.
Promotional merchandise marketer 4imprint slipped 3.1% to £29.49 after reporting that recent weekly order totals had slowed since the first half of the year owing to the impact of the Delta variant of coronavirus.
Quantum Blockchain Technologies said its first phase of the FPGA development had now been completed, sending its share price up 14% to 3.20 pence.
Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle edged up 0.2% to 97.5p after winning its second contract with DNB Bank ASA in Norway.
Specialist products maker Morgan Advanced Materials said it expected growth to be within the top end of its guidance after reporting a rise sales in the fist nine months of the year. The shares were up 7.9% to 363.5p.
NortonLifeLock said it shareholders have backed the proposed merger deal with Avast. Avast shares were flat at 546p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.