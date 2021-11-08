StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Polymetal International said it had approved the construction of the Veduga gold project in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia.

The company had approved a $447 million investment in the 4 million ounce asset, based on the results of a preliminary feasibility study.

First production was expected in the second quarter of 2025.

'The large high-grade reserve base, robust economics, and clear execution path to significant cash flows underpinned the board's decision to approve Veduga,' chief executive Vitaly Nesis said.

'The management is currently planning a full consolidation of the asset in the first half of 2022.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com