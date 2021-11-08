StockMarketWire.com - Equities investor Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust said it had achieved a positive first-half performance that beat its benchmark.
The company's net asset value per share in the six months through September had increased 16%, compared to a 9% rise in the FTSE All-World index.
It declared an interim dividend of 1.52p per share, up 5% year-on-year.
'Although our focus remains on long-term capital appreciation we are aware that a small but consistent dividend is of value to many shareholders,' Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
