StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology company Playtech said it had received a preliminary takeover approach from Gopher Investments, possibly rivalling an existing bid from Aristocrat Leisure.
Playtech said Gopher Investments had approached it on 21 October seeking access to certain due diligence information, in order to explore terms on a possible offer.
'Discussions with Gopher are at an early stage and ongoing,' Playtech said.
'As such, there can be no certainty that Gopher's approach will result in an offer for the company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made.'
Playtech last month agreed to accept an offer from Aristocrat at 680p per share, valuing the entire company at around £2.1 billion.
