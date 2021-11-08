StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems maintained its full-year guidance as good operational performance continued.
'Our 2021 guidance remains unchanged from the improved underlying position outlined at the interim results and is underpinned by continuing good operational performance,' the company said.
For 2021, the company guided sales within growth within a 3% to 5% range and underlying earnings before interest, taxes, or EBIT growth within a 6% to 8% range.
The company completed £308 million of the £500 million share buyback programme we announced in its half-year results statements.
BAE Systems would announce its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2021 on 24 February 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
