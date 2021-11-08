StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Abrdn confirmed that it was in talks with J.C. Flowers & Co regarding a potential acquisition of Interactive Investor.
'There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement by the Company will be made as and when appropriate,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.