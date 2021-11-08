StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate booked a 26% rise in first-half profit underpinned by higher rental revenue and property valuations.

The company also announced a £135 million share issue to help fund the around £245 million acquisition of BizSpace, a provider of regional flexible workspace in the UK.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through September increased to €78.2 million, up from €62.2 million year-on-year.

Like-for-like annualised rent roll rose 2.5% to €98.9 million, driven by driven by a 2.6% increase in the like-for-like rate per square metre to €6.33.

Sirius declared an interim dividend of 2.04c per share, up 12% year-on-year.

The company noted that a high percentage of the German population had been vaccinated and that the country's economy was forecast to grow at around 4% in 2022.

'The improving economy and renewed market confidence has been reflected in a positive set of results for Sirius for the first half of the financial year,' chief executive Andrew Coombs said.

The price of the share issue would be determined by a bookbuild process.

The acquisition of BizSpace from Varde Partners was conditional on completion of the raising.

