StockMarketWire.com - South African investment bank Investec upgraded its outlook on first-half earnings amid an ongoing improvement in performance.

The company said it now expected adjusted earnings per share within the range of 26 pence to 26.5 pence, up from prior guidance of 21.5 to 24.0 pence. That compare with adjusted EPS of 11.2 pence last year.

The interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 were expected to be announced on 18 November 2021.



