StockMarketWire.com - South African investment bank Investec upgraded its outlook on first-half earnings amid an ongoing improvement in performance.
The company said it now expected adjusted earnings per share within the range of 26 pence to 26.5 pence, up from prior guidance of 21.5 to 24.0 pence. That compare with adjusted EPS of 11.2 pence last year.
The interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 were expected to be announced on 18 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.