StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure investment company HICL said it had acquired a 33.3% stake in Road Management from Abertis Infraestructuras for a total of up to £34.4 million.
Road Management comprised two UK shadow toll roads; the A417/A419 Swindon-Gloucester and the A1(M) Alconbury-Peterborough.
'Both projects have predictable revenues, have been acquired on an ungeared basis and are expected to be accretive to portfolio yield and total return,' the company said.
Both roads had performed resiliently through the Covid-19 pandemic and were well positioned for further recovery.
Following this acquisition, the proportion of demand-based assets in the portfolio with correlation to GDP remained below 20%, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
