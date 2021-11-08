StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant BHP said it had signed a share sale and purchase agreement to divest its 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal, an operated metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland, Australia, for up to $1.35 billion.
Under the terms of the deal, Stanmore SMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanmore Resources, had agreed to acquire the shares in Dampier Coal (Queensland) from BHP Minerals, the subsidiary which held BHP's interest in BMC.
The purchase price comprised of US$1.1 billion of cash on completion, US$100 million in cash six months after completion and the potential for up to US$150 million in a price-linked earnout payable in the 2024 calendar year.
The sale would require the satisfaction of certain conditions, including customary competition and regulatory approvals. This included approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.
Completion of the deal was expected to occur in the middle of the 2022 calendar year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.