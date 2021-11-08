StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company Petrofac said it had won a contract worth MYR399 million ($96 million) from Malaysian national oil company Petronas.

The work would encompass the delivery of the Bintulu additional gas sales facilities 2 (BAGSF-2) plant located onshore at Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak.


