StockMarketWire.com - African-focused forestry group Woodbois said it had appointed Federico Tonetti as its chief executive.
Paul Dolan would assume the position of executive chairman and 'remain fully involved in the day-to-day running of the business and especially its strategic development,' Woodbois said.
Most recently, Tonetti was safety and sustainability director of catering company Compass.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
