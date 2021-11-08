StockMarketWire.com - African-focused forestry group Woodbois said it had appointed Federico Tonetti as its chief executive.

Paul Dolan would assume the position of executive chairman and 'remain fully involved in the day-to-day running of the business and especially its strategic development,' Woodbois said.

Most recently, Tonetti was safety and sustainability director of catering company Compass.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com