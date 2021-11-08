StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zenith Energy said its electricity generation activities in Italy had achieved record profitability thanks to favourable energy pricing.
During the month of October 2021, the company said the assets produced about 920 megawatt hours.
Electricity prices during the month averaged about €214 per MWh, resulting in net revenues of about €181,500 per month.
The current net production cost remained fixed at around €35,000 per month, the company said.
