StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panther Metals said its Australian subsidiary was expecting to list in Sydney next month following a A$5 million initial public offering.
The listing, expected to occur on 10 December, would see Panther's stake in the subsidiary diluted to 36.6%.
'Providing the working capital to develop the exciting portfolio held in Australia by Panther Metals Limited is the key aim of the process to listing the business on the ASX,' chief executive Darren Hazelwood said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.