StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Panther Metals said its Australian subsidiary was expecting to list in Sydney next month following a A$5 million initial public offering.

The listing, expected to occur on 10 December, would see Panther's stake in the subsidiary diluted to 36.6%.

'Providing the working capital to develop the exciting portfolio held in Australia by Panther Metals Limited is the key aim of the process to listing the business on the ASX,' chief executive Darren Hazelwood said.


